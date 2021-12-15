3 more fliers test positive

Three more persons who have come from ‘at-risk’ countries to the RGIA tested positive on Wednesday. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Sequencing results of six fliers are awaited.

Telangana registered 186 COVID cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 6,78,874. One more COVID patient died.

The new cases include 63 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 15 from Hanamkonda, 11 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 10 from Khammam.

From March 2, 2020 to December 15 this year, a total of 2.91 crore samples were tested and 6,78,874 were detected with COVID. Of the total cases, 3,812 were active cases, 6,71,052 recovered, and 4,010 died.