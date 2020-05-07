3 migrants among 15 new COVID cases

The total number of COVID cases in Telangana touched 1,122 as 15 more cases were reported on Thursday including that of three migrants.

The State Health department officials stated that 12 cases are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the other three migrants from Mumbai. For the first time, ‘migrants’ section was mentioned in the medical bulletin issued by the departments. Besides this, 45 people were discharged.

Of the total 1,122 cases 400 are active cases, 693 were discharged, and 29 people suffering from the disease have died.

While zero positive cases were reported till date in three districts, no new case was reported in the past 14 days in 22 districts.