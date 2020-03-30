₹ 3 lakh worth sanitisers donated to police

Appreciating the efforts of the district police in the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Zilla Parishad chairman Banda Narender Reddy along with TRS leader Karnati Vidyasagar donated ₹ 3 lakh worth sanitisers to them on Monday.

The duo handed over sanitiser bottles and the stock to Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath at the district police office in the town.

Mr. Vidyasagar said he was on a mission, to acknowledge the police’s role in ensuring the lockdown efficiently, and along with Nalgonda, sanitisers were being distributed to police in other districts too, he said.

Thanking the donors, SP Ranganath appreciated the gesture and said the success of the lockdown was for the cooperation from people, and advised them to stay indoors following government’s advice.