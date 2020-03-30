Telangana

₹ 3 lakh worth sanitisers donated to police

Handing it over to police in all districts, says TRS leader

Appreciating the efforts of the district police in the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Zilla Parishad chairman Banda Narender Reddy along with TRS leader Karnati Vidyasagar donated ₹ 3 lakh worth sanitisers to them on Monday.

The duo handed over sanitiser bottles and the stock to Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath at the district police office in the town.

Mr. Vidyasagar said he was on a mission, to acknowledge the police’s role in ensuring the lockdown efficiently, and along with Nalgonda, sanitisers were being distributed to police in other districts too, he said.

Thanking the donors, SP Ranganath appreciated the gesture and said the success of the lockdown was for the cooperation from people, and advised them to stay indoors following government’s advice.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 8:12:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/3-lakh-worth-sanitisers-donated-to-police/article31209387.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY