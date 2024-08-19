GIFT a SubscriptionGift
3 Hyderabad schools winners at IIT-H Future Inventors Fair

Published - August 19, 2024 09:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Students from three schools — Army Public School, Bolarum, Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur, and St. Andrews High School, Suchitra — emerged winners of the second edition of Future Inventors Fair held by the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

The finale saw participation of Class 8 and 9 students from 18 schools across Telangana, showcasing their innovative projects on a diverse range of topics on science, technology and design.

According to officials, the evaluation committee mainly looked at students’ creativity, resourcefulness and technical and forward-thinking solutions.

Director of IIT-H B.S. Murty congratulated the students, and said that he was looking forward to continuing its mission on fostering innovation and excellence. “Technology thrives on innovation, and IIT-H has taken the initiative to foster innovation on campus. This remarkable event is dedicated to nurturing the creative and innovative talents of young students from across Telangana,” he said.

Mr. Murty added that collaboration is the key to growth and innovation, and assured all guidance and support to students in becoming leaders in science and technology. He gave away awards: first prize of ₹20,000 to Niharika and Shivangi of APS Bolarum for their project on ‘Anti-Sleep Detector’, second prize of ₹10,000 to Swastikesha and T. Lakshya of HPS Ramanthapur for their project on ‘Dynamic Temperature Management’, and third prize of ₹5,000 to Ridhiman Singh, Mayur and Aananya Pakki from St. Andrews, for their project on ‘Microalgae for Sustainable Air Purification’.

In addition to cash prizes, winners were offered an opportunity to participate in internships with the faculty of IIT-H to gain insights and hands-on experience in advanced research and innovation, and fuel their passion for science and technology.

