3 holidays declared for Sagar by-poll nomination filing

Two candidates file nominations, arrangements reviewed

Returning Officer of the by-poll for Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency B. Rohith Singh, on Wednesday, informed that three of the six days left to the last date of nominations, March 30, will be observed as holidays.

The coming Saturday being the fourth Saturday of the month, Sunday being a general holiday and Monday being observed as Holi, nominations will not be accepted.

Candidates can file their nominations only on Thursday, Friday and the last day to file ie. on March 30 (Tuesday), he said in a statement.

In addition to the five nominations that were filed on the first day of nominations on Tuesday, two candidates filed their nominations on Wednesday, a total seven till now.

None of the leaders of any major political parties have filed their nominations so far. Also, while Congress has declared K. Jana Reddy as its candidate, whose nomination is pending, Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi are yet to declare their candidates.

District Election Officer Prashant J. Patil, meanwhile, reviewed the arrangements to set up the distribution centre at the government’s Industrial Training Institute at Haliya in Anumula mandal.

Earlier, along with Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath and RO Mr. Singh, he addressed mandal revenue officers of the Assembly constituency and explained their roles as Assistant Returning Officers. He said officials should focus on poll code violation and prevention, by raising awareness among representatives of political parties and Independent candidates, for peaceful conduct of the overall exercise.

Mr. Ranganath instructed police officials for uninterrupted surveillance through check posts on the six routes linking the Assembly constituency, with special focus on the Andhra Pradesh-Nagarjunasagar border.