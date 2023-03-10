3 held in Hyderabad petrol pump murder case

March 10, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Narsingi police, on Thursday, arrested three persons accused in the Miryalaguda petrol pump murder case.

The accused have been identified as Tangatur Narender (28), a painter, Anthigalla Anoke (31), a private employee, and Madhuri Mallesh, a driver. All three are residents of Janwada village in Ranga Reddy district.

The trio, late in the night on March 6, allegedly in an inebriated condition argued with 18-year-old sales boy, Sanjay, when the latter had requested them to pay for the fuel in cash instead of an online payment. Infuriated at this, they attacked him on the face. The victim was taken to Aaron Hospital where he was declared brought dead.