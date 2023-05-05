3 held for stealing copper wires from transformers, aides on the run

May 05, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The CCS LB Nagar team, along with Bhongir Rural Police, apprehended three persons involved in 173 cases of theft of copper wires from transformers in various units and seized 60 kgs of copper coils and wire, ₹1 lakh cash and a car from them.

Police, with the help of IT support, nabbed Sahadev Hajia, 32, Abhimanyu Rajbar, 37, and Nandulal Rajbar, 30, from Raigiri crossroads in Bhongir on Thursday evening.

Their accomplices in this racket, identified as Rahul Rajbar, and Ramchandar, along with their receivers, Kuruva Chinna Narsimhulu, Uttal Mahesh, Thulugu Ramana Reddy, and Ramjani Jayasri, are reportedly absconding, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

They confessed to involvement in 62 cases in Rachakonda, 69 cases in Vikarabad, 20 in Sangareddy, six in Siddipet, 10 in Nalgonda and six cases in Cyberabad, and damage to a total of 306 transformers to steal the wiring.

“The gang is addicted to vices and needed to fund their expenses. They then decided to steal copper and wire from transformers. With the money they received by selling the stolen booty, they purchased a car, a bike and spent the rest to fund their addiction to alcohol and other vices,” said the police, adding that efforts are on to nab the absconding offenders.