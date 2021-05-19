3 held for administering fake Remdesivir injection

KHAMMAM

19 May 2021 23:05 IST

Three persons, including a doctor and a compounder of a town-based private hospital, were arrested on Wednesday night on charges of causing the death of a COVID patient by allegedly administering a fake Remdesivir injection to the latter over a fortnight ago.

The police identified the accused as Dr. G Shyam Kumar and Naveen Kumar of Sri Balaji Hospital, and medical representative Rambabu.

The police slapped a case under sections 420, 276, 304 (ii) r/w 120 (B), 109 IPC against the trio.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Sandeep of Gollagudem, who alleged that his father Bhadraiah died due to the fake Remdesivir injection given by the staff of Sri Balaji Hospital earlier this month.

He alleged that the private hospital staff charged ₹60,000 on the pretext of administering two vials of Remdesivir to his ailing father and claimed the latter’s life by giving a fake injection.

Repeated calls to the drug inspector, also a member of the district level COVID high-power committee, went answered.