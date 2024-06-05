3 generations, same family: Sentimental attachment with Peddapalli for Kaka’s family

Peddapalli parliamentary constituency and former CWC member and Congress veteran the late Gaddam Venkatswamy (fondly called Kaka) seem to have a sentimental attachment in the electoral battlefield.

On June 4, Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, the young industrialist and Joint Managing Director of Visaka Industries, became the third member from the illustrious political family of Kaka to represent the constituency.

Mr. Vamsi Krishna is the grandson of the late Venkatswamy and son of present Chennur MLA G. Vivekanand, who himself was an MP from the same constituency in 2009.

The constituency, lying in the heart of the coal belt region spanning Peddapalli, Jagtial and Mancherial districts, has been the pocket borough of the Gaddam family since 1989. The late Venkatswamy first represented the constituency in 1989 and won the seat with a comfortable majority and went on to win the subsequent elections in 1991, 1996 and 2004. Earlier, he represented the Siddipet Lok Sabha seat from 1967 to 1977 for three terms.

The political debut of Mr. Vamsi Krishna came as a dream come true as he won the seat with an impressive margin of 1,31,364 votes against his nearest BJP rival Srinivas Gomase and former BRS Minister Koppula Eashwar.

Interestingly, Mr. Vamsi Krishna’s uncle, Gaddam Vinod, is a Congress MLA from Bellampally constituency in Mancherial district. He was earlier a Minister in the Congress Government in 2004.

For the record, the impressive win of Mr. Vamsi Krishna comes just a few months after the Congress made a clean sweep in the Assembly constituencies in the belt spanning Peddapalli, Mancherial and Jagtial districts.

