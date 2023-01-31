ADVERTISEMENT

3 Employment officials in Adilabad caught taking bribe

January 31, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - ADILABAD/KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths, on Tuesday, caught Adilabad District Employment Officer B. Kiran Kumar, Junior Employment Officer G. Vijayalaxmi and a Junior Assistant working at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) N. Teja while they were allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2,25,000 from a complainant.

The trio allegedly demanded the money from Durgam Shekar, principal employer of Durgam SC Labour Contract Cooperative Society, Adilabad, for doing an official favour in connection with allotment orders of outsourcing agency to provide patient care providers to RIMS, according to an ACB press release.

In a separate case, a Panchayat Secretary, identified as Syed Mahbub Pasha of Edulapuram Gram Panchayat in Khammam district, was caught red-handed by ACB officials while he was allegedly taking ₹6,000 bribe from a complainant for allotting house number to a newly-constructed house at Chandranagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US