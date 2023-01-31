3 Employment officials in Adilabad caught taking bribe

January 31, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - ADILABAD/KHAMMAM

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths, on Tuesday, caught Adilabad District Employment Officer B. Kiran Kumar, Junior Employment Officer G. Vijayalaxmi and a Junior Assistant working at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) N. Teja while they were allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2,25,000 from a complainant.

The trio allegedly demanded the money from Durgam Shekar, principal employer of Durgam SC Labour Contract Cooperative Society, Adilabad, for doing an official favour in connection with allotment orders of outsourcing agency to provide patient care providers to RIMS, according to an ACB press release.

In a separate case, a Panchayat Secretary, identified as Syed Mahbub Pasha of Edulapuram Gram Panchayat in Khammam district, was caught red-handed by ACB officials while he was allegedly taking ₹6,000 bribe from a complainant for allotting house number to a newly-constructed house at Chandranagar.