3-day meet on improving ryots’ income to begin today

HYDERABAD

21 February 2020 21:14 IST

Focus on role of technology to improve farm productivity

A three-day conference ‘Agritech South 2020 and Agrivision 2020’ with focus on improving the farmers’ income with the improved intervention of technology will be held on the campus of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here from Saturday.

Organised jointly by PJTSAU and the Confederation of India Industry (CII), the conference would take up deliberations on various topics such as “Intelligent Agriculture: Harnessing the Power of Artificial intelligence (AI) and Digital Technologies”. The session will discuss on the digital interventions for smart agriculture with the help of AI, drones, remote sensing, big data analysis, Internet of Things (IoT) to empower agriculture.

Other sessions include “Robotics & Automation: Enabling Agriculture through Robotics & Farm Machinery” to discuss the advanced machinery in farming for increasing productivity and reducing production cost; “Climate change: Cutting Edge Tools and Technologies for Soil and Water Management” with focus on the latest tools and technologies in assessing the soil health, water productivity and their characteristics to optimise agricultural inputs for higher yield, the latest diagnosing systems available for farming and the ways and means to improve productivity.

Further, “Farmer Producer Organisation: Role of FPOs in Improving Market Linkages”; “Food Processing & Post Harvest Management: Their Role in Improving Food and Nutrition Security” with focus on the trends in food processing and post harvest management of the agriculture produce and ways to churn the value out of it while improving food and nutrition security would also be deliberated upon.

The conference would also feature success stories in farming and experiences from innovative farmers. Use of technology by farmers and how it helped them in improving the yield and sharing success stories by progressive farmers would be part of it. Sessions on “Advances in Horticulture: Current Trends” and “Emerging Challenges, Advances in Animal based Agriculture: Role of Livestock in Sustainable Agriculture” would also be held as part of the conference.

According to the university officials, the deliberations would be organised for two days and exhibition would be held on all three days till February 24. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to inaugurate the conference on Saturday.