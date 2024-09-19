GIFT a SubscriptionGift
3-day meet on CO2 conversion to value-added chemicals begins at CSIR-IICT

The meeting, being hosted alongside the “CO2 India Network 3rd Annual Meet”, aims to advance research and development in catalysis

Published - September 19, 2024 08:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day national conference on “Catalysis for Energy, Environment & Sustainability (CEES-2024)” commenced at the CSIR- Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) here on Wednesday, under the patronage of the Catalysis Society of India (CSI) and CO2 India Network.

The meeting, being hosted alongside the “CO2 India Network 3rd Annual Meet”, aims to advance research and development in catalysis, focusing on CO2 conversion to value-added chemicals, materials for selective CO2 capture, and fine chemicals.

IICT director D. Srinivasa Reddy, chief scientist N. Lingaiah, CSIR-CSMCRI director S. Kannan, TIFR-Mumbai’s Vivek Polshettiwar, HPCL-Mumbai Director (Refineries) Bharathan, IIT Roorkee director Kamal Kishore Pant and others spoke on the inaugural day. Scientists from other CSIR labs, IITs, IISERs, IISc, various universities, and professionals from key industries are participating, said a press release.

