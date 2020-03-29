3 COVID-19 positive cases in old Nizamabad district

Three persons with history of travel outside the State were identified with symptoms of COVID-19 symptoms in the erstwhile Nizamabad district and were sent to different isolation centres in the last 24 hours.

A 62-year-old retired government employee of old town, who has been suspected to be positive for coronavirus been shifted to an COVID-19 isolation centre set up at Nursing College, Makloor, according to district Collector C. Narayana Reddy.

Apart from the patient, his family members and neighbours, numbering about 30 persons, were also admitted to isolation centre to be in observation. The person, belonging to Quilla area, had gone to Indonesia for four months and came back in the first week of this month. On March 13 he went to Nizamuddin in New Delhi to participate in a religious programme.

He came back to Nizamabad on Thursday joined the Government General Hospital with complaint of fever and cold. On the advice of doctors he was rushed to Gandhi Hospital. On being tested COVID-19 positive he was brought back and sent to the isolation centre on Saturday evening, said the Collector in an official release.

He also said that this is the first ever case of coronavirus in the district.

Meanwhile, two others who reached Kamareddy from Delhi on March 17 and 18 respectively were sent to Gandhi Hospital as they showed symptoms of COVID-19 on Sunday. Police are tracing the details of their travel and whom they met during the last 10 days.