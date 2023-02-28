ADVERTISEMENT

3 booked for trespass, setting vehicles on fire

February 28, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Madannapet police booked three persons, including two juveniles, in the case of criminal trespass and fire ‘mischief’ at a residence at Mubeen Colony in Rein Bazar on Sunday.

According to the police, Sohail, 22, an auto driver from Ramnaspura, along with two minors, allegedly trespassed into Naseer’s house at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, poured an inflammable substance on a vehicle parked inside the premises and set it on fire. Three motorcycles of the tenants and a car were gutted as a result.

Police said that Sohail bore a grudge against his neighbour Naseer at Ramnaspura, about four years ago. He and Naseer’s daughter were in love but that led to frequent arguments between the two families. Later, Naseer shifted from Ramnaspura to Mubeen Colony with his family, and also married off his daughter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sohail decided to take revenge. On Sunday, he took the help of two minors and set a vehicle on fire at Naseer’s house.

The accused were booked for criminal trespass and mischief by fire or explosives.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US