3 booked for trespass, setting vehicles on fire

February 28, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Madannapet police booked three persons, including two juveniles, in the case of criminal trespass and fire ‘mischief’ at a residence at Mubeen Colony in Rein Bazar on Sunday.

According to the police, Sohail, 22, an auto driver from Ramnaspura, along with two minors, allegedly trespassed into Naseer’s house at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, poured an inflammable substance on a vehicle parked inside the premises and set it on fire. Three motorcycles of the tenants and a car were gutted as a result.

Police said that Sohail bore a grudge against his neighbour Naseer at Ramnaspura, about four years ago. He and Naseer’s daughter were in love but that led to frequent arguments between the two families. Later, Naseer shifted from Ramnaspura to Mubeen Colony with his family, and also married off his daughter.

Sohail decided to take revenge. On Sunday, he took the help of two minors and set a vehicle on fire at Naseer’s house.

The accused were booked for criminal trespass and mischief by fire or explosives.