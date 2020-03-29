3 alcohol addicts die due to dearth of liquor

The total lockdown imposed following the outbreak of COVID-19 proved fatal to alcohol addicts and particularly to those who are used to consume toddy adulterated with drugs like diazepam, alprazolam and chloral hydrate. Three persons died of fits and withdrawal symptoms due to the non-availability of toddy in the last two days.

One middle aged person Bhushan of Mudiraj Galli, Shakuntala of Sainagar and another person in Hamaliwadi died of fits and withdrawal symptoms. Meanwhile, reports of sufferings of alcohol addicts pouring in from across the integrated old district as closure of toddy and wines shops suddenly denied them access to their daily intake. At Beerkur mandal headquarter and also at certain slums here some ladies shouted slogans demanding opening of toddy shops saying that they were not getting sleep. They said that their men were behaving weirdly with the abrupt closure of alcohol shops.

Neuro psychiatrist Vishal Akula, says he is treating two to four patients suffering from withdrawal symptoms every day. “If the problem is severe patient is likely to die unless he or she is treated promptly. The syndrome is seen both in women and men in the district as they consume toddy daily. Sudden withdrawal of consumption impacts them badly,” he adds.

Contacted Excise Superintendent Naveen Chandra did not confirm the news but said that the report was in his notice. He also said that he informed about the withdrawal symptoms developing in alcohol and toddy addicts to Collector C. Narayana Reddy and District Medical and Health Officer Sudarshanam. “Both the officers assured arrangements for treatment for such patients at hospitals,” he said.

On the other hand, postings on illegal and clandestine sales of liquor for double rates have gone viral in social media. The excise authorities said that they were taking all out measures to strictly implement the prohibition during the lockdown period.