2nd phase of loan waiver begins

HYDERABAD

16 August 2021 22:08 IST

As part of the crop loan waiver up to ₹1 lakh announced in 2018, the second phase of amount transfer commenced on Monday with 1,309 farmers having loan overdue from ₹25,001 to ₹25,100 as on March 31, 2018 getting ₹3,27,91,186 into their bank accounts. According to officials, loan overdue between ₹25,001 and ₹50,000 would be cleared in the second phase. Smaller amount range was taken up to begin with so that the process is carried out without any glitches, the officials said.

Advertising

Advertising