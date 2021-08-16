2nd phase of loan waiver begins

As part of the crop loan waiver up to ₹1 lakh announced in 2018, the second phase of amount transfer commenced on Monday with 1,309 farmers having loan overdue from ₹25,001 to ₹25,100 as on March 31, 2018 getting ₹3,27,91,186 into their bank accounts. According to officials, loan overdue between ₹25,001 and ₹50,000 would be cleared in the second phase. Smaller amount range was taken up to begin with so that the process is carried out without any glitches, the officials said.