2K walk held to promote healthy lifestyle

A 2K walk was organised under the aegis of the Health Club of Paramita Heritage School at the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in Karimnagar to highlight the importance of daily walking and promote a healthy lifestyle. Paramita Educational Institutions Chairman E Prasada Rao flagged off the event.

The students along with their parents participated in the 2K walk spreading the message on healthy lifestyle. School principal Gopikrishna and teachers, among others were present. The organisers distributed pamphlets highlighting the health benefits of walking on the occasion.