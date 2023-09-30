₹2cr., properties worth ₹4.56 cr seized from Marrigudem MRO

September 30, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The officials from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Tahsildar of Marrigudem mandal of Nalgonda district Manchireddy Mahender Reddy and seized ₹2.07 crore net cash. Officials also seized movable and immovable properties worth about ₹4.56 crore from the officer.

Officials said that a case of disproportionate assets was registered against Mr. Mahender Reddy, a resident of Shirdi Sai Nagar in Hasthinapuram of B.N Reddy Nagar.

Upon learning that he had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service, searches were conducted at about 15 places. “As this is an offence punishable under sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, officers of ACB have registered an FIR and conducted searches at his house and various other places. During the search operation net cash of ₹2.07 crore, along with movable and immovable properties all worth about ₹4,56,66,660 were seized,” said the officials.

The cash was seized from inside a sealed iron box by the officials carrying out the raids. Videos of the officials cutting the box open with an electric saw started doing rounds on social media platforms.

The accused was arrested and produced before the Judge for SPE & ACB cases and the case is under investigation.

In case of demand of bribes by any public servant, the public are requested to contact the toll free number of ACB Telangana — 1064 — for taking action as per law.