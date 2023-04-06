ADVERTISEMENT

2BHK units launched in ACS Nagar

April 06, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, together with Deputy Speaker T. Padmarao, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, launched the double bedroom housing units in ACS Nagar of Secunderabad assembly constituency on Thursday. A total 48 2BHK dwelling units were constructed with an expenditure of ₹3.36 crore at the location. Mr. Padmarao assured the poor residents who have not got the units that the units at Nagole, Bandlaguda and Jawaharnagar will be allotted to them. So far, about 500 beneficiaries in Secunderabad have benefited from the allotment of housing units, Ms. Srilatha Shoban Reddy said.

