2BHK project totals 10 crore sft housing space

Hyderabad

13 March 2020 23:51 IST

It is boosting State’s economy too, says Minister

The government is building 10 crore sft space through its prestigious double bedroom house scheme and this exercise has given a fillip to several other industries like cement, steel, iron and sand apart from providing employment to more than 70,000 people, said Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

In his response to the discussion on demands in the Assembly on Friday, he said the space being built by the government was equal to the housing space being constructed through all the real estate projects in Telangana.

One can understand the enormous exercise that the government has taken up going by the massive construction and it has contributed to the State’s economy as well, he said rejecting the criticism on the delay from the members.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Reddy admitted that there was some delay in the construction due to various factors, including availability of space. He said the government sanctioned 2.80 lakh houses in 2015 with an outlay of ₹18,000 crore spending ₹5.40 lakh on each unit in rural areas and ₹7 lakh in the GHMC area.

So far, tenders have been called for 1.99 lakh units of which 31,231 units are 50% completed and 1.10 lakh are nearing completion. Work on another 30,000 units will start soon, he said.

The Chief Minister has also decided to provide financial support to people who have land for construction and the modalities are being worked out, Mr. Reddy said.

SC Development Minister Koppula Eashwer said the three-acre land for landless Dalit families was a continuous affair and the government has so far distributed 16,138 acres to 6,385 families spending ₹ 707 crore.

The Minister also listed out various schemes for the Scheduled Castes and said the social welfare residential schools had become a symbol of pride across the country. The government spends ₹55,000 on each student on par with private schools.