2BHK project set for launch at Bansilalpet

Exercise for distribution of housing units to urban poor is in progress

Exercise for distribution of housing units to urban poor is in progress

One more double bedroom housing project at Bansilalpet in the city is set for inauguration on Sunday.

Minister for Housing V. Prashanth Reddy along with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will launch the dignity housing colony built at Banda Maisamma with an expenditure of ₹23.65 crore.

There are 310 housing units in the colony, built in five blocks in stilt plus five floors. Each unit is built in 560 square feet, with ₹7.75 lakh construction cost and ₹75,000 for infrastructure, a press statement from GHMC informed.

The colony is equipped with adequate infrastructure, including CC roads, underground drainage, and electricity. A total 350 meters of CC road, 300 meters of sewerage lines, and sump with capacity of 100 kilo litres of drinking water have been provided besides street lights and 11 elevators.

A total 16 commercial units/shops with shutters covering 3060 square feet of commercial space too have been built so that the residents need not go far for purchasing daily essentials and other necessities.

The statement said the completed housing units are being brought into use on “war footing”. While the proposal was to build one lakh housing units in 111 locations, 70,000 units are complete in all respects and ready for distribution. The exercise for distribution to the urban poor is in progress, it said.