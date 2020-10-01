2BHK only an electoral issue for TRS: Bhatti

‘Party failed to fulfil promises till date’

Launching a scathing attack on the TRS dispensation for allegedly failing to deliver on its “oft repeated promise” of constructing 2,000 two bedroom (2BHK) houses each year in Khammam, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that only 417 two-bedroom houses were constructed in the town so far in the past seven years.

“The persons at the helm have made the same promise of providing housing to all eligible homeless poor people repeatedly in all the previous elections including Assembly, Lok Sabha, Gram Panchayat and the civic polls, but failed to fulfil their much-touted promises till date,” he charged.

Around 14,000 two-bedroom houses should have been constructed by now as per their promise, but the ground reality speaks volumes about the “hollowness” of the claims of the ruling dispensation, Mr Vikramarka flayed. He was speaking to reporters after visiting the ‘2BHK houses’ under construction at Dwamsalapuram and Allipuram near here on Thursday.

The TRS has made a promise in its 2018 election manifesto to provide financial assistance to poor people for construction of houses in their own plots. This still remains on paper, he alleged. He charged the TRS local leaders with “hoodwinking” people by repeating “false promises” for electoral gains.

With the elections for Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) slated to be held next year, the ruling party leaders are trying to repeat the “publicity gimmicks” to “sway” electors with the same old unfulfilled promise, he criticised. Prior to the last civic polls, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised alternative houses to the poor people living in the areas along the Gollapadu channel in the town, he said, alleging that it still remained unimplemented.

“The local leaders of the ruling party should seek votes only after fulfilling their earlier promises and this time the enlightened denizens of Khammam will teach them a fitting lesson at the hustings,” the CLP leader said.