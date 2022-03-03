2BHK housing complex launched

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao launched one more double bedroom housing project for the poor at Old Marredpally here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Rama Rao said no other state in the whole country has taken up such a big housing scheme wherein double bedroom houses are being distributed without beneficiary’s contribution.

He urged the residents to keep the colony green and clean and refrain from selling off the flats.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav who accompanied Mr.Rama Rao spoke about extension of the 20-kilo liter free water supply scheme to the Secunderabad Cantonment area. He said the price of similar housing units was more than ₹1.2 crore in the market, but poor people are getting them free of cost.

A total 468 housing units were built in 22 blocks at the 5.18 acre site, with an expenditure of ₹36.27 crore. Each block consists units built on ground plus three structures.

The ₹350 crore worth site belonged to the Housing department, but transferred to GHMC for the purpose of building the dignity housing units. They are part of the one lakh housing units scheduled for the poor in GHMC, and 2.72 lakh double bedroom units being built across the state with an expenditure of ₹18,000 crore.

Minister for Labour Ch.Malla Reddy, Minister for Home Mohammed Mahmood Ali, MLA of Secunderabad Cantonment G.Sayanna, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad district collector Sharman, and several other officials attended the event.