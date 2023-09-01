2BHK houses to be given to beneficiaries at eight locations today

September 01, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Beneficiaries of the double bedroom housing units who are set to receive the keys of their homes on Saturday, were selected after rigorous processing of applications.

A total 11,700 beneficiaries will be allotted homes at various locations, through draw of lots, which will determine who would get which unit.

The beneficiaries have been selected from over seven lakh applications which were received at the three district collectorates, namely, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy - which are part of the GHMC.

As a first step, the applications were mapped to the respective constituencies in GHMC, and a massive exercise was carried out to locate the beneficiaries at the given addresses.

About 3.5 lakh applicants were not found at the addresses, nor did they respond to phone calls from the GHMC Revenue staff, officials informed. Over 14,000 applicants were found to have been voters of constituencies outside Hyderabad, and hence eliminated.

After the initial screening, the list of applicants was handed over to the respective district collectorates for further processing.

So far, Revenue authorities have completed verification of about 1.5 lakh applications, of which over 55,000 applicants were found to be ineligible based on the norms for allotment, sources informed.

“From over 95,000 eligible applicants, the present beneficiaries have been selected through draw of lots at the respective collectorates. Immediately, the list was dispatched to the GHMC for allotments. The process has been very transparent,” said a senior official involved in the process.

There is no scope for irregularities, as randomisation of the applications was done by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), deploying the software used for randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines, re-purposed to suit the requirement.

Verification by Revenue authorities will continue further, adding more beneficiaries to the list, the official said.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, through a press meet on Friday, said the distribution of housing units will be conducted in six phases, with a gap of 10-15 days.

On September 2, the units will be distributed at eight locations.