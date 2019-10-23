Telangana

2BHK houses at Kollur will be model for nation: KTR

K.T. Rama Rao inspecting the 2BHK houses at Kollur in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

K.T. Rama Rao inspecting the 2BHK houses at Kollur in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.  

‘Houses being built with best quality material’

Minister for Municipal Administration and Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao said that the double bedroom houses (2BHK) being constructed at Kollur would be a model for the nation in providing shelter for the poor.

Addressing a gathering after examining the ongoing construction of 2BHK houses at Kollur on Wednesday, Mr. Rama Rao said that representatives of about 10 States have already visited the site and appreciated the works. He said that these houses are being built with best quality material, have infrastructure and as many as 15,660 houses are under construction in 117 blocks.

While expressing satisfaction over the ongoing works, the Minister held a review meeting along with Housing Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran, Mayor B Ram Mohan and others. Stating that once occupied the population would be that of a municipality, the Minister directed the officials to provide facilities as in municipality. He also asked them to complete the works within deadline and improve greenery before handing over houses for the beneficiaries.

