2BHK complex launched in Borabanda

May 19, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav launched the double bedroom housing complex in SPR Hills of Kamala Nagar area in Borabanda on Thursday.

The complex, built with an estimated expenditure of ₹17.85 crore, has a total 210 double bedroom housing units.

Mr. Yadav explained that the complex also has 15 commercial outlets, and the rent thereof will be used to maintain the complex.

While close to ₹16.27 crore has been spent on construction of the units, infrastructural facilities, including water and power cost, close to ₹1.6 crore, he said.

Eighty-nine beneficiaries would be given title deeds right away, while remaining 121 would be finalised by the Revenue officials in consultation with the local MLA, he said.

Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, MLCs Surabhi Vani Devi, Mirza Rahmat Baig, and others participated in the event.

