2BHK applicants stage protest in Uppal

September 16, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

On Friday, as the lucky draw for the double-bedroom housing units was in progress at the Hyderabad Collectorate, a large number of applicants sat in protest at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation circle office at Uppal, seeking immediate allotment.

At the impromptu protest, several applicants alleged that the allocation was not transparent, and sought to see the list of beneficiaries from the constituency forthwith.

“We have been waiting for so long for the 2BHK units. If we are denied the same, we will break into the houses, occupy them, and refuse to move,” a woman is heard saying in a video clip.

It is learnt that the protesters were from Chilkanagar, and demanded that they be allotted 2BHK units locally.

Meanwhile, the draw of lots for second phase of allotment progressed at the district collectorate of Hyderabad, for all the three districts constituting GHMC, including Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri for distribution of 13,000-plus units.

As was the case earlier during the phase-I, 500 beneficiaries per constituency will be selected from the lottery conducted through digital means.

Randomisation of the applications was done by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), deploying the software used for randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines, officials said.

Notwithstanding the claims, the allotment process is a cause for discontent among a large number of applicants who have been waiting for the past seven years for the housing units.

During the first phase of allotments too, protests erupted at multiple locations from the non-allottees.

