2BHK applicants asked to notify change of address

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 03, 2022 20:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC, through a statement on Thursday, asked the applicants for the double bedroom housing units, to approach the respective GHMC Circle Offices in case they have not been contacted by GHMC staff so far.

Several applicants could not be traced by the GHMC field staff during the survey undertaken to verify the credentials of the applicants, some due to change of address and some others due to change in contact numbers, the statement said.

Hence, the corporation made an appeal to the applicants who have not been contacted by the GHMC field staff, to approach the respective circle offices with their voter card (Electoral Photo Identity Card), and update their address and contact details.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC has been given the job of sorting the applications and verification of the same, for allotment of double bedroom housing units.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app