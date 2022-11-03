2BHK applicants asked to notify change of address

ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC, through a statement on Thursday, asked the applicants for the double bedroom housing units, to approach the respective GHMC Circle Offices in case they have not been contacted by GHMC staff so far.

Several applicants could not be traced by the GHMC field staff during the survey undertaken to verify the credentials of the applicants, some due to change of address and some others due to change in contact numbers, the statement said.

Hence, the corporation made an appeal to the applicants who have not been contacted by the GHMC field staff, to approach the respective circle offices with their voter card (Electoral Photo Identity Card), and update their address and contact details.

GHMC has been given the job of sorting the applications and verification of the same, for allotment of double bedroom housing units.