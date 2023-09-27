2BHK allotment wrapped up in three phases in Hyderabad

September 27, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The six-phase plan, announced by the State government for allotment of double bedroom housing units to beneficiaries within the GHMC, has been compressed into three phases without any notification.

With elections hot on trail, the government has completed the allotment process for all the remaining units at one go on Wednesday.

Online draw for allotment of 36,884 units in the third phase — which is claimed as final phase — was conducted on Wednesday at the Hyderabad Collectorate under the supervision of Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

A total of 11,700 units were handed over during the first phase of allotment, while 13,300 units were allotted in the second phase. Together with these, a total of 61,884 units have been given, with due reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the disabled.

Of the nearly 70,000 units, which were completed in and around the city, over 4,000 were developed in-situ in place of existing slums and allotted to residents.

While the beneficiaries were selected through online draw for complexes and townships constructed in open plots, there is no clarity on the allotment of additional units constructed in the in-situ colonies.

At each in-situ location, the corporation has constructed additional units over and above the requirement, which have remained unallotted.

On Tuesday, Mr. Srinivas Yadav distributed house pattas to 103 beneficiaries from Sanathnagar and Secunderabad Cantonment constituencies. The Minister’s X account (formerly Twitter) said that the distribution took place at the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer at Secunderabad, but did not specify the mode of allotment outside the online draw.

Though 10% units constructed outside the GHMC limits were to be reserved for allotment to the local poor, the mode of such allotment has not been spelled so far.

Houses to henchmen?

“This gives rise to doubts that the additional units in the colonies constructed in-situ are being given arbitrarily to the henchmen of political leaders,” said Surender, an applicant from the Old Customs Basti at Begumpet. None of the applicants in the area got allotment, which made them miffed with the government, he said.

“We visited the MRO’s office, and were told that door-to-door verification was yet to be completed for us. Now that the allotment is apparently done, what will the verification get us?” he lamented.

The remaining 30,000 units from the one lakh scheduled for the city are under various stages of construction, and need funding for completion, officials informed.

