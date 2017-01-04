2BHK houses impress Union Minister

: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel said that he would suggest Prime Minister Narendra Modi to construct houses across the country on the lines of the double bed-room houses at Erravalli and Narsannapet in Markook mandal of Siddipet district.

Mr. Goel visited the double bed-room houses at both these villages and interacted with the people residing there. “Yesterday I met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Hyderabad and he requested me to visit these villages. The construction of houses was excellent and I will ask Mr. Modi to examine these models so that they can be replicated across the country,” said Mr. Goel while addressing villagers at Erravalli.

Stating that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has supported the move of demonetisation, the Union Minister said that the Chief Minister has been making efforts to make more villages adopt cashless transaction. He was also impressed with the cleanliness and greenery at both the villages.

Collector P. Venkataram Reddy explained him about the construction of houses, the cooperation from the public and how team work resulted in completion of houses. Medak Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, Chevella Lok Sabha member K. Visweswara Reddy, Youth Services and Tourism Secretary B. Venkatesam and others were present.