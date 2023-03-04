HamberMenu
2,965 booked for drunk driving in Feb.

March 04, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 2,965 people for drunk driving in February.

According to the police, the violators were charge-sheeted and produced before relevant courts, and 371 of them were convicted and sentenced to jail. The courts also imposed a total fine of about ₹94 lakh.

Of the total convicted, seven people were awarded the maximum of 15 days’ imprisonment, and driving licences of 59 people were suspended.

Other traffic violations included driving without licence, which led to fines to the tune of ₹5.50 lakh, minor driving, and improper registration number plate, among others.

