2.96 lakh acres in old Mahabubnagar district in Telangana to get water this rabi season

Farmers in the combined Mahabubnagar district, which is now divided into Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet districts, will get water for irrigating over 2.96 lakh acres of ayacut under various irrigation systems for the 2019-20 rabi cultivation season.

Besides, release of water for the delayed sowings of irrigated-dry kharif crops would also be continued till January 15. The decisions were taken at an Irrigation Advisory Board meeting held at Gadwal a couple of days back.

In tune with the government orders to give priority to drinking water needs through the summer season and till the arrival of fresh water next year, it was decided to maintain the required water levels in the reservoirs identified as the sources for Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

According to irrigation officials, water release for the irrigated-dry crops under Jurala project would be given in the ‘warabandi’ — rotational water allocation and release system — to ensure equitable distribution to all farmers in the ayacut (command area). Availability of water in Jurala is assessed based on the water regenerated from the ayacut under Narayanpur project in Karnataka and the water available in the project now.

About 12,500 acres ayacut till D-31 (distributary) under the right canal and for another 20,000 acres ayacut till D-7 under the left canal of Jurala project and also Ramanpad reservoir would be given water till April 15 for the cultivation of irrigated dry crops. Water for the delayed kharif and 2019-20 rabi crop in 20,000 acres under Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) would be given till March 15, based on the allocated water in Tungabhadra dam.

Under Jawahar-Nettempadu Lift Irrigation scheme, water would be given to irrigated-dry crops in 30,000 acres with the help of water stored in reservoirs (minor irrigation tanks). Similarly, the water lifted during the flood period and stored in tanks under Koilsagar, Rajiv-Bhima and Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation schemes would be given till January 15 for delayed kharif crops and till March 15 for rabi crops.

The officials stated that water would be given to 6,000 acres under Koilsagar, 21,600 acres under Rajiv-Bhima and 1,86,300 acres under Kalwakurthy Lift schemes. It was decided not to given water to lift schemes of Irrigation Development Corporation (IDC) except Amarachinta minor lift for rabi cultivation.