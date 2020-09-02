2,892 COVID cases recorded in Telangana

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed 1.3 lakh as 2,892 swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. While 59,421 samples were tested on September 1, results of 2,255 samples are awaited. Those who underwent screening include 26,739 who were primary contacts, and 8,319 secondary contacts. The toll reached 846 as 10 more COVID-19 patients died.

The new 2,892 cases include 477 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 234 from Rangareddy, 192 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 174 from Nalgonda, 152 from Karimnagar, 128 from Khammam, 116 from Warangal Urban, 110 from Nizamabad, 108 each from Siddipet and Suryapet, and 102 from Jagtial.

Apart from GHMC, ten districts recorded over 100 cases indicating coronavirus positive patients numbers are shooting up in other districts.

Till September 2, a total of 1,30,589 cases were detected in the State, which include 32,341 active cases, 97,402 who have recovered and 846 deaths. A total of 14,83,267 samples were put to tests.

In 42 State government hospitals, 3,412 oxygen beds, and 556 ICU beds were available on Tuesday. In case of 187 private hospitals 2,145 oxygen beds, and 1,153 ICU beds were vacant.