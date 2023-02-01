ADVERTISEMENT

2,814 children rescued during Operation Smile 

February 01, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State police rescued 2,814 children, including 2,421 boys and 393 girls, in January under Operation Smile during the ninth phase. Operation Smile is conducted every year in January to trace and rescue missing and trafficked children. 

Additional DGP of Women Safety Wing Shikha Goel said that since the launch of the programme, the teams rescued vulnerable children from railway stations, bus stations, religious places, traffic junctions, mechanic shops, brick industries, building construction areas, shops, tea stalls, footpaths, etc,.

“Of the total 2,814 children, 760 were rescued by the Cyberabad police teams. We have handed over 2,467 children to their parents/guardians and admitted 347 into rescue homes. Of them, 872 were from other States and 161 were rescued from the streets, while 1,401 were rescued from bonded labour, 203 from brick kilns, 119 while seeking alms, and 930 others from other employment. We also registered 391 FIRs under various sections of laws involving 403 accused persons, out of whom 390 were arrested on the same day,” the official said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US