₹28,000 cr. revenue through Mee Seva in last six years

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 16, 2022 21:09 IST

Chairperson of the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) P. Jagan Mohan Rao noted that Telangana had recorded the highest number of e-transactions between 2014 and 2022, registering an impressive growth in citizen centric governance.

The State had recorded the highest cumulative number of e-transactions per 1000 population, at 1.38 lakh, he said, which was the highest among all the States for the said period.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Rao spoke at a meeting with the Telangana Mee Seva operators organised by the IT department here on Tuesday.

Telangana also tops the list in M-Governance (mobile governance) as could be seen from the 260 different services of 32 departments provided on the T-app folio.

During the last six years, Mee Seva 2.0 has channelised ₹28,000 crore worth transactions, he stated.

