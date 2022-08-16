₹28,000 cr. revenue through Mee Seva in last six years

Chairperson of the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) P. Jagan Mohan Rao noted that Telangana had recorded the highest number of e-transactions between 2014 and 2022, registering an impressive growth in citizen centric governance.

The State had recorded the highest cumulative number of e-transactions per 1000 population, at 1.38 lakh, he said, which was the highest among all the States for the said period.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Rao spoke at a meeting with the Telangana Mee Seva operators organised by the IT department here on Tuesday.

Telangana also tops the list in M-Governance (mobile governance) as could be seen from the 260 different services of 32 departments provided on the T-app folio.

During the last six years, Mee Seva 2.0 has channelised ₹28,000 crore worth transactions, he stated.