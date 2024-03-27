2,800 policemen to monitor security for IPL matches at Uppal

March 27, 2024 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi informed the media on Tuesday that about 2,800 policemen would be deployed on bandobast during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches featuring home team Sunrisers Hyderabad against the other franchisees.

Speaking on the eve of the first match at home of the season against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, Mr Tarun Joshi said that the police force had been drawn from different wings of the Police Department to avoid any untoward incident during match days. “There are about 360 closed circuit TV cameras to ensure continuous surveillance inside the stadium and also in the entire periphery to ensure fool-proof security,” he said.

“Spectators will not be allowed to bring water bottles (drinking water facility is provided inside the stands), binoculars, banners, cigarettes and lighters,” the top police official said. “Gates will be opened three hours before the start of the match,” he said.

“An Integrated Command Control Centre will closely monitor the situation across the stadium including parking areas and assist the policemen on duty to ensure successful conduct of the IPL matches,” Mr Tarun Joshi said.

“Effective communication systems are being maintained with the allocation of VHF sets to every Sub-Inspector and above rank for quick response,” he said. “The bomb disposal team and sniffer dogs are also being pressed into service to ensure complete safety,” he added.

“The physically challenged spectators, who possess valid tickets, are suggested to enter from Ramanthapur and can enter the stadium through Outer Gate No. 3 (service entry) after parking their vehicles at the parking slot ‘B’,” Mr Tarun Joshi said.

“Heavy goods vehicles coming from LB Nagar and Warangal routes would not be allowed towards Habsiguda during the match timings even in their entry time. They will be diverted as per the instructions of DCP Traffic,” he said.

