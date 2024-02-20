ADVERTISEMENT

28-year-old dies after ‘smile designing’ procedure

February 20, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Family alleges medical negligence, hospital denies wrongdoing

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man died in Hyderabad following a dental procedure. The deceased’s family claims medical negligence, but the hospital asserted in a statement that there was no negligence on their part.

The incident occurred on February 16 when the deceased Laxminarayana Vinjam visited FMS International Dental Centre at Jubilee Hills for a smile designing procedure to enhance his teeth ahead of his marriage.

According to the hospital’s statement, the patient was given local anaesthesia for the elective procedure. The patient continued to communicate with the doctor through the procedure. After the procedure, the patient was administered a pain killer following which his blood pressure fell and pulse rate started dropping. He was then shifted to hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

Vinjam Ramulu, the deceased’s father, filed a complaint with Jubilee Hills police, alleging his son’s death resulted from an overdose of anaesthesia. The police have registered a case under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

“The deceased’s body was moved to Osmania General Hospital for a Post Mortem Examination (PME), with the exact cause of death pending the PME report”, Jubilee Hills SHO K. Venkateshwar Reddy said.

