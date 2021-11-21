28 students of State-run institution test positive for COVID

All of them have been sent home; safety measures stepped up at Wyra residential institution

As many as 28 students of the Telangana State Gurukulam and Junior College for girls in Wyra town here have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the authorities to ramp up coronavirus preventive measures in the State-run residential educational institution.

Sources said one of the students, who returned to the institution from her village after attending a ceremony at her house two days ago, showed symptoms of the infection on Saturday. She was sent back home as a safety precaution and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

Twenty-seven other students of the institution were diagnosed with coronavirus infection during a screening camp held on the premises of the institution over the weekend, sources added. Barring the 28 students, all others tested negative.

Those who tested positive for COVID-19 have returned to their homes. Meanwhile, several parents rushed to the residential institution on Sunday to take their daughters back home for a few days as a safety precaution, sources said.

Official sources added that the premises of the institution have been sanitised and COVID-19 preventive measures stepped up.