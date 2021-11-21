28 students of State-run institution test positive for COVID

As many as 28 students of the Telangana State Gurukulam and Junior College for girls in Wyra town here have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the authorities to ramp up coronavirus preventive measures in the State-run residential educational institution.
Sources said one of the students, who returned to the institution from her village after attending a ceremony at her house two days ago, showed symptoms of the infection on Saturday. She was sent back home as a safety precaution and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).
Twenty-seven other students of the institution were diagnosed with coronavirus infection during a screening camp held on the premises of the institution over the weekend, sources added. Barring the 28 students, all others tested negative.
Those who tested positive for COVID-19 have returned to their homes. Meanwhile, several parents rushed to the residential institution on Sunday to take their daughters back home for a few days as a safety precaution, sources said.
Official sources added that the premises of the institution have been sanitised and COVID-19 preventive measures stepped up.