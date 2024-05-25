28 kg dry ganja seized at Khammam railway station

The Khammam railway police on Friday found 28 kg ganja, with a face value of ₹7 lakh, abandoned on platform two of the station.

The police, during a general patrol of the platform, found three backpacks and a handbag under a foot overbridge. “None of the surrounding passengers, shopkeepers or hawkers claimed the bags. Upon verifying the content of the bags, 15 packets dry ganja, weighing approximately 28 kilograms, was found,” the officials said.

The two backpacks had five packets each, another one had four while the hand bag had one packet of the contraband.

Efforts are underway to trace and nab the owners of the bags.