28 IPS officers transferred 

Several districts have new superintendents of police

Published - June 17, 2024 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State government issued orders on Monday effecting the transfer of 28 IPS officers, including several district Superintendents of Police.

As per the orders: DCP, Macherial Ashok Kumar replaces Sunpreet Singh as Superintendent of Police Jagtial.

Mr. Singh has been posted as SP, Suryapet replacing Rahul Hegde B.K., who is transferred and posted as (DCP Traffic Hyderabad City).

T. Srinivasa Rao is the new SP of Jogulamba Gadwal, replacing incumbent SP Ritiraj, who is now posted as Joint Director ACB.

D. V. Srinivasa Rao replaces K.Suresh as the SP of Komurambheem Asifabad. Mr. Suresh is posted as DCP, Balanagar. Janaki Dharavath replaces Harshavardhan as SP, Mahabubnagar, and the latter is posted as SP, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau.

K. Narayana Reddy replaces N. Kotireddy as SP, Vikarabad. Mr Kotireddy is posted as DCP, Medchal.

Sharat Chandra Pawar, who was SP, Telangana Anti-Narcotic Bureau, replaces G. Chandana Deepthi as SP, Nalgonda. Ms. Chandana Deepthi is the new SP, Railways, replacing Shaik Saleema who is now posted as DCP Central Zone (Warangal).

Sadhana Rashmi Perumal is posted as DCP North Zone (Hyderabad City) replacing Rohini Priyadarshini who is now posted as Commandant 7th Battalion, Dichpally, replacing B. Ram Prakash.

Officers Ram Prakash, P. Seetaram, M.A. Bari, L. Subbaryudu have been directed to report to the DGP Office.

The officers posted in existing vacancies are: Viswajit Kampati (SP, CID), Nitika Pant (Commandant, 2nd Bn TGSP Yapalaguda), Patil Sangramsingh Ganapatrao (Centre for Good Governance), P. Sai Chaitanya (SP, Telangana Anti-Narcotic Bureau).

