₹28 crore sanctioned for four minority schools

The State government has sanctioned ₹28 crore as a part of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, previously known as the Multi-sectoral Development Project, for construction of fours schools in the State.

According to a government order, the funds will be used for Minorities Residential School in Kagaznagar - girls - 2, Minorities Residential School in Rajendranagar - girls - 1, Minorities Residential School Tandur - boys, and a 100-bed girls hostel for minority students.

The funds comprise those released by the Centre as well as the State’s share.