₹2,750 crore rural development works to begin on November 26 marking Congress government’s first anniversary

Updated - November 21, 2024 07:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Proposed works include the construction of cattle sheds, compost pits and poultry farms under the MGNREGS to promote employment generation

P. Laxma Reddy

File photo of Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka).

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) is taking steps to launch developmental works worth ₹2,750 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) on November 26. The initiative is part of the celebration to mark the completion of one year of the Congress government in office.

The proposed works include the construction of cattle sheds, compost pits, and poultry farms under the NREGS to promote employment generation. Other planned activities include the construction of farm roads, nurseries, water reservoirs such as check dams and ponds, and rural infrastructure projects like CC roads, Gram Panchayat buildings, and Anganwadi centers.

Additionally, the Panchayati Raj Engineering department will take up the construction of rural roads under the Core Rural Roads (CRR) program. These development works, spanning all constituencies, are targeted for completion by March 2025.

MLAs will play an active role in their respective constituencies to ensure the successful execution of these projects, reflecting the participatory governance approach adopted by the State government.

