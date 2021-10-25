275 students, 16 teachers and five rooms

That is the school for students at Mamidyala R&R Colony

It is a five room accommodation. The school established for the next generation that is coming up in the Rehabilitation and Resetellement (R&R) Colony at Tunkibollaram.

All the residents of this colony are oustees from three villages and one tanda — Mamidyala, Thanedarpally, Thanedarpally tanda and Bahilampur — that were submerged under Kondapochammasagar, established in the constituency being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Before the submergence of these villages there used to be three primary schools at Thanedarpally, Thanedarpally tanda, Mamidyala, one high school at Mamidyala and one upper primary school at Bahilampur.

Once the original villages were submerged in the reservoir, the students were forced to shift to the new school located at Tunkibollaram, as there was no school at the R&R Colony. However, the parents refused to send their wards to that place as it was not in a walking distance. Some parents reportedly even locked-up the school for a few days forcing officials to start both primary school and high school sessions in the R&R Colony.

As a result there is only one school for all the students who were going to three primary schools, one upper primary school and one high school from three villages and one tanda. The total strength of the students from the submerged habitations, according to sources, was 275 and they had 16 teachers. All of them are now being accommodated in a five-room school established in the R&R Colony.

“We do not know how to run the school in such small accommodation and how to adjust the students. The authorities and political leader who talk big on the issue of preparing the next generation are unwilling to address the issues of school building that too when they are able to sanction money for the construction of community halls and temples. Who should we approach to get the issue addressed?” asked a teacher on condition of anonymity.