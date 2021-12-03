27 students of Patancheru residential school test positive

Students have been kept in isolation

In yet another shocking news, 27 students of the government-run Jyotiba Phule Residential School at Indresham village in Patancheru mandal have tested positive.

The students have been kept in isolation and are being treated, said District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr. Gayatri Devi.

She said that when a girl student was down with fever on November 24, her parents were informed immediately. They rushed here and took their daughter home. Later, when she tested COVID positive, her parents alerted the school authorities.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Rapid Antigen Tests were done on students. Two students were diagnosed with COVID on Wednesday and 25 tested positive on Thursday.

The girls who complained of fever were taken home by their parents. All the girls who tested positive on Thursday are asymptomatic.

There are about 1,000 students out of which tests were conducted on 275 students.

This is the second incident within one week where a large number of students studying in residential schools tested positive.