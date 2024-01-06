27 lakh farmers received Rythu Bandhu so far; Tummala Nageshwar Rao

January 06, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has claimed that 27 lakh farmers have been extended Rythu Bandhu funds so far covering 40% of the farmers.

Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageshwar Rao, who reviewed the status of funds released under the scheme and other agriculture-related issues, was informed by the officials that the funds were being released on a regular basis and all the farmers would be covered soon.

The Minister said that paddy and other Yasangi crops sowing operations are going on across the State and has directed the officials to hasten the Rythu Bandhu release. He has also instructed to ensure that releases happen every day and that a large number of farmers should be covered from next Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next review will be held immediately after Sankranthi, the Minister said and mentioned that the welfare of farmers and Agriculture were the topmost priority of the new government.

“Despite inheriting a precarious financial situation, the government is committed to ensuring that Rythu Bandhu amounts are released to all farmers in a regular and time-bound manner. All farmers and the public should not have any doubt about the commitment,” the Minister said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.