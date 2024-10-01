27 cyber criminals, involved in 189 frauds, arrested from Rajasthan

A total of 27 cyber criminals involved in over 189 frauds in Telangana were arrested during a special operation conducted by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGSCB) in Rajasthan with a goal to bring down the supply chain of illicit bank accounts for facilitating cyber crimes. The accused have been traced to about 2,223 fraud cases across the country.

Kalu Ram, 33, Lokesh Sharma, 28, Pradeep Gehlot, 25, Rajesh Barman, 25, Kalyan Barman, 26, Manish Jakhar, 20, Kailash Chand Dara, 22, Sachin Bhadana, 29, Tushar Jangid, 21, Mohith Sharma, 28, Lakkan Arora, 21, Shubham Jatawat, 26, Ashish Jangid, 26, Deepak Jangid, 20, Lucky Kamawat, 19, Murali Dhar Gour, 37, Rakesh Dudi, 27, Vinod Chavariya, 21, Rakesh Jat, 30, Om Harisharnam, 30, Sanjay Morya, 24, Rajesh Pancharia, 27, Ramvilas Sargra, 21, Vishnu Prasad Sargara, 20, Sravan Kumar Mali, 38, Rashid, 26 and Maqsood, 28, were arrested during searches in three different locations in Rajasthan between September 15 and September 30.

“The accused were involved in opening and operating 29 mule bank accounts in which transactions to the tune of ₹11.01 crore have been traced so far. Of this, ₹9 crore was involved in the 189 cases in Telangana alone,” TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said.

The accused willingly allowed their accounts to be used for cyber crimes. Their crimes include business and investment/trading frauds and digital arrest in impersonation cases, the official explained.

The police have seized 37 SIM cards, 31 mobile phones, 13 ATM cards, seven cheque books, two cancelled cheques, two hard discs among other things. The 27 arrested were brought from Rajasthan on transit warrants and are lodged in various jails across the State.

Explaining the operation, Ms. Goel said, a total of four teams were deployed in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur while a real-time technical support team from the headquarters in Integrated Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills coordinated 24x7 with the field level teams during the operation.

This was also the first operation carried out by TGCSB’s newly formed Special Operations Wing, formed to conduct centralised and large-scale inter-State operations to curb cyber crimes. The teams have identified another 33 cyber criminals who will be arrested in days to come.