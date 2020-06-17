269 test positive for COVID in Telangana

HYDERABAD

17 June 2020 23:01 IST

Highest number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana in a day was recorded on Wednesday as 269 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 5,675. The second highest of 253 was recorded on June 13. One more COVID-19 patient died. This is the lowest count of deaths in a day this month. The highest of 14 deaths was recorded on June 7.

It may be noted that the State government has started performing 50,000 tests in 30 Assembly constituencies from Monday to gauge prevalence of the disease. The number of cases in the coming days will help know the extent of COVID spread in the State. The Health department performed 1,096 tests on Wednesday. A total of 45,911 tests were performed till June 17.

The 269 new cases include 214 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 13 from Rangareddy, 10 from Warangal Urban. Of the 5,675 total cases, 2,412 are active cases, 3071 were discharged, and 192 died.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 192 COVID patients in Telangana who died till date, 157 patients (81%) suffered from one or multiple diseases.

Of the total deaths, 71 suffered from hypertension and diabetes, 21 suffered from diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, 22 had hypertension, 11 had diabetes, five had chronic kidney diseases, and five were cancer patients.

Senior officials from the State Health department have been stressing that people with co-morbidities such as hypertension, or patients whose vital organs are not functioning normally, are more at risk.

Age-wise distribution of the cases reveals why young population have to be careful. According to the details shared by State’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, 2,120 of the total 5,675 cases are people in the 16 to 35 age bracket. In other words, 37% of cases are among young population. Of all age groups, the highest of 679 were among people between 21 to 25 years.

As age group increased, number of cases decreased. For instance, 519 cases were detected among 46-50 age group, which reduced to 458 in 51-55 age group, and 369 among 56-60. The lowest of 5 cases were among 91-95 age group.

Of the total cases, 65% (3671) were among female patients and 35% (2004) among male patients.